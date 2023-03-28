Jonathan Majors Charged with Assault, His Team Claims He Called 911

Getty Images

Jonathan Majors, 33, was formally charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment following his domestic violence arrest on Saturday in NYC. Majors’ team has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

According to docs obtained by People magazine from the Manhattan District Attorney's office, Majors was charged with three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and harassment in the second degree.

The papers allege that Majors "[struck] her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," and claim he grabbed her hand and neck, "causing bruising and substantial pain."

Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ criminal defense lawyer, said in a statement to "Extra" on Sunday, "Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently. This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations. All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

On Monday, Chaudhry added, “To set the record straight: As confirmed by one of the woman’s own written statements disavowing her allegations, it is Mr. Majors who called 911 due to concern for her mental health.”

Police had previously released the following statement to The Wrap:

“On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct. A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.”

According to DailyMail.com, Majors was spotted outside an NYC courthouse on Sunday, and The Associated Press reports he is due back in court May 8.