Has Emily Ratajkowski Been Dating Harry Styles for 2 Months?

Getty Images

Over a week ago, Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were photographed making out on the streets of Tokyo, but did she drop a hint about their romance weeks before?

During the March 9 episode of the “Going Mental with Eileen Kelly” podcast, Emily shared that she had been dating someone for four weeks. She said, “I just started dating someone that I kind of like, like. So that feels different. If you had talked to me four weeks ago, I would've been, like, absolutely… I'm just like, ‘Oh, well he's kinda great.'"

Along with masculinity, Ratajkowski noted that she was interested in someone who has an edge and is funny.

While she didn’t mention Harry by name, many are speculating that she is talking about him!

Nine years ago, Harry revealed that Emily was his celebrity crush.

During an interview with Telhit, Harry was asked who his celebrity crush was. He responded, “Emily Ratajkowski from ‘Gone Girl.’”

Emily also opened up about how therapy has helped her navigate dating. She explained, “I was drawn to a specific type of partner before I went to therapy. Now I feel I'm not as attracted to that same type of person.”

“I don't like a lot of men,” Ratajkowski added. “I don't go on dates if I'm not sure about them.”

Last year, Emily called it quits with Sebastian Bear-McClard, but they haven’t finalized their divorce yet.