Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off New Bob Haircut with Bangs

Emily Ratajkowski has a new look!

The model, 31, traded in her long brown tresses for darker hair a bob cut with bangs.

She debuted the cut at the Marc Jacobs runway show in NYC. Emily wore a brown ensemble for the event, including a sheer top, slacks, and a fur-lined jacket.

EmRata also showed off the look with an Instagram pic and a new TikTok.

Ratajkowski was also photographed inside sitting with fellow fashionistas Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Ashley Graham.

The hair transformation comes days after her ex Pete Davidson stepped out with his own new look.

The comedian was spotted with a shaved head at Madison Square Garden for the L.A. Lakers and New York Knicks game on January 31.