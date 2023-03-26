Harry Styles Caught Passionately Making Out with Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo

Getty Images

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski are firmly moving on from their most recent high-profile relationships — with each other!

DailyMail.com published video of Styles, 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, making out on the streets of Tokyo Saturday, images that instantly confirm the power players are an item.

Stylish styles wears a black suit with an unbuttoned white shirt in the new footage, and Emily sports a pink-and-black jacket over a crop top and skirt.

The two are seen locking lips in full view of everyone around them as they wait out a shower next to a silver vehicle.

Harry even gets a li'l handsy!

Harry is in Japan on his Love On tour. Could Emily have gone there specifically to be with him?

Styles and Olivia Wilde, 39, split in November. They became involved after Styles was cast in Wilde's directorial effort "Don't Worry Darling" in 2020. Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, 47, had been engaged for seven years, calling it off abruptly.

Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 42, called it quits after four years of marriage six months ago.

A source close to Ratajkowski told People magazine, “It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”

Just over a month ago, Eric André, 39, posted an NSFW image of himself and Ratajkowski on Valentine's Day. At the time, it was thought this was how the couple was making it official, though it has since been reported they were already broken up when André posted the "iconic" snap, leaving plenty of time for Emily to go wild for Harry.