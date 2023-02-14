Emily Ratajkowski & Eric André Make It Instagram Official with NSFW Pics!

Backgrid

Model Emily Ratajkowski and comedian Eric André have been romantically linked for a month, and now they are ready to go public with their relationship!

On Valentine’s Day, Eric made it Instagram official with Emily by posting some NSFW photos.

In the nude photos, Eric is lounging on the couch in his birthday suit, while Emily, also naked, is taking a pic.

Ratajkowski’s nude body is seen in the mirror behind André, who is enjoying a glass of red wine.

Both are strategically covered, so as not to reveal too much.

Eric captioned the pics, “💘 💘💘💘💘Happy Valentine’s Day 💘💘💘💘💘.”

The post comes just a day after the pair attended a Knicks game against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden.

In January, the two were first spotted enjoying a night out in NYC. TMZ reported they had a three-hour dinner at Japanese restaurant Sakagura.

Weeks later, they were spotted kissing while vacationing in Grand Cayman.

A source told Page Six, “Emily and Eric were looking pretty cozy on the beach, lounging by the waterfront. They were kissing and flirting. He was cracking jokes and making everybody laugh.”

“It seemed like a fun friends-with-benefits situation,” the eyewitness added. “They hung out at the bar, drinking cocktails and chatting with everyone. They just seemed really happy and relaxed together.”

Before Eric came into the picture, Emily was linked to Pete Davidson, who now seems to be dating his “bodies, bodies, bodies” co-star Chase Sui Wonders.

Emily recently opened up on her dating woes on the podcast “High Low with EmRata.”

She confessed, "I feel like I attract the worst men. Sometimes I'm like, ‘F**k,’ because I want a confident man. I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want."

The actress continued, "That's what I hate with dating… men in particular. They're like, 'Okay, yes, you're special. You've done it.' And they love it and love it, and then slowly they get emasculated and don't know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you. They start to tear you down, and then you're back to square one."