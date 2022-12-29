Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Split After 2 Months of Dating

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski’s whirlwind romance is over.

Us Weekly confirmed the news with a source, who said the split was amicable.

An insider also told Page Six, “Their fling has moved into the friend zone,” adding it is “fine with both of them.”

The news comes after Davidson was spotted spending time with his “Bodies Bodies Bodies” co-star Chase Sui Wonders, and Ratajkowski was photographed sharing a kiss with artist Jack Greer.

Back in mid-November, Pete and Emily put on a sweet display, as they were photographed together for the first time.

Pics showed Emily arriving at a residence in Brooklyn for Pete’s 29th birthday. He greeted her at the entrance, and they shared a big hug in matching outfits. Both stars were wearing gray pants and black puffer coats.

After the embrace, he led her down a hallway into the building.

Later that month they went public with their new romance. The pair attended the Knicks game, sitting next to each other in courtside seats.

While the two didn’t pack on any PDA, they did exchange glances with each other.

Pete and Emily have a little history — it turns out they've modeled together in the past.

Seth Meyers asked Emily about it when she visited his late-night show in November 2021 and she praised his looks, saying, "Obviously, women find him very attractive."

Pete is known for his impressive dating history, and Emily said it seems like only men who question “What’s that guy got?”

She told Seth, “He seems super charming. He's vulnerable. He's lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good. He’s great.”