Emily Ratajkowski Spotted with Comedian Eric André

Emily Ratajkowski appeared to be enjoying a night out with comedian Eric André over the weekend.

The sighting comes on the heels of her whirlwind romance with another funny guy: Pete Davidson.

EmRata and Eric were photographed looking cozy Saturday night in NYC as they walked between a few different places. See the pics!

TMZ reports the stars stopped by the Japanese restaurant Sakagura where they dined… for three hours!

Just days ago, Emily was sharing her dating woes on the podcast “High Low with EmRata.”

She confessed, "I feel like I attract the worst men. Sometimes I'm like, ‘F**k,’ because I want a confident man. I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want."

The actress continued, "That's what I hate with dating… men in particular. They're like, 'Okay, yes, you're special. You've done it.' And they love it and love it, and then slowly they get emasculated and don't know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you. They start to tear you down, and then you're back to square one."

Ratajkowski went on, "And it's so f**ked up and unfair, because I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don't know how to handle it and… what it means for their own identity.”

Emily’s love life has been all over the headlines lately since her split with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard over the summer.