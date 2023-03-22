MEGA

Raquel Leviss is ready to face the music and her castmates after her affair with Tom Sandoval aka “Scandoval” was revealed!

On Wednesday, she confirmed that she’ll be making an in-person appearance at the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, “Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person.”

On the same day, Leviss was also photographed arriving at LAX airport ahead of the reunion.

When a photographer asked if there would be any reconciliation in the future, she just nodded yes.

Raquel currently has a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay, who she claimed punched her in the face. Scheana has denied the allegations.

Despite the TRO, it looks like Scheana is also planning on attending the reunion. On Scheana’s podcast, she said, “As far as I know, I'm fully intending on being there in person."

Shay also took to her Instagram Story to show her "pre-reunion coffee" with Lala Kent and Ariana Madix.

We’ll have to wait and see how the TRO will affect the reunion!

Andy Cohen hasn’t spilled too much about the reunion episode, but recently teased on his SiriusXM show, “We’re going to deliver and it’s going to be great.”

We’re expecting that it’ll be a warzone at the reunion due to Scandoval.

Raquel and Tom have both apologized to his ex, Ariana, who he was dating until news broke about the affair.

Leviss wrote on Instagram, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Sandoval wrote, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Earlier this week, a dramatic teaser was released for what’s to come on “Vanderpump Rules.”

In the trailer, Tom and Ariana sat down for an emotional conversation after their split.

At one point, Ariana told Tom that she wanted him “to die” after he asked if she wanted anything from the kitchen.

The trailer also gave a glimpse into the problems that Tom and Ariana were having in their relationship.

Tom complained about “having sex, like, four times a year,” to which Ariana responded, “I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger.”

Tom and Ariana were together for nine years before they called it quits.