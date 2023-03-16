Ariana Madix Speaks Out After Split: ‘What Doesn’t Kill Me Better Run’

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix is breaking her silence following longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal.

The reality star took to Instagram to thank her supporters and share that she is “devastated and heartbroken”

Ariana wrote, “Hi. where to begin?”



Madix continued, “I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks. when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours.”

Getty Images

The reality star continued, “To say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so fucking lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me.”

She closed with, “What doesn’t kill me better run. love, Ariana.”

Madix and Sandoval dated for nine years leading up to the scandal. A Page Six source says Ariana was “blindsided” by the affair.

Earlier, People reported the couple fell out over "inappropriate messages" back and forth between Leviss and Sandoval that Madix saw on her guy's phone while at a performance by Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras in L.A.

Sandoval and Leviss have since apologized to Ariana on Instagram.

He wrote, in part, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Raquel posted, in part, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Fans will get an inside look at the drama this season on “Vanderpump Rules.”