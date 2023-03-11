Tom Schwartz Comments on Scandoval, Hopes Ariana Madix Goes on a 'Living Spree'

Getty Images

Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval's business partner, granted a quickie interview to TMZ Saturday at LAX, where he opened up about the scandal that erupted over Sandoval's infidelity with Raquel Leviss.

An upbeat Schwartz reported that Sandoval is doing okay amid the firestorm — both he and Leviss have released public apologies — but that his friend is filled with "profound sadness" and feels "like a piece of sh*t."

"And to some extent," he added with a laugh, "maybe he is."

"The whole thing is just really sad."

Acknowledging that Sandoval knows he was in the wrong, Schwartz went on to say he hopes his now ex-GF Ariana Madix "goes on a living spree" in the wake of his betrayal. He also noted that she has "a really good support system."

Schwartz has not seen or talked to Raquel since news of the affair broke.

As for whether Schwartz was aware of the affair while it was happening, Schwartz played coy, urging people to watch the next season of "Vanderpump Rules" to find out.