Last week, news broke about the scandalous relationship between “Vanderpump Rules” stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval.

Now, Raquel is apologizing for her involvement in the messy affair with Sandoval, who was dating Ariana Madix.

On Wednesday, she wrote on Instagram, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

She went on, “In the time since this came to light, I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.

Leviss revealed that she’s gotten “physically assaulted” and “received death threats” as a result of her life as a reality star.

She ended her long post, saying, “I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, to learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health. I don’t expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes.”

Raquel’s statement comes just a day after Tom apologized to Ariana on Instagram.

He wrote, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Along with writing that he is feeling “really horrible” for his actions, Tom wrote, “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us… My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Of his relationship with Ariana, he shared, “My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured. Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles. I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect with for her that it began with. I owed Ariana better.”

While he admitted he is “sad” over the way their relationship ended, Tom noted that he would “continue to reflect and work on myself.” He stressed, “The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how. I want to be.”

