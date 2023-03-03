Getty Images

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have reportedly called it quits after nine years together.

A source told Page Six, “It’s true that they split and cameras are rolling.”

Insiders claimed to TMZ that the couple broke up after he allegedly cheated with co-star Raquel Leviss.

According to sources, producers took out the cameras to film the fallout of the split. We’ll have to see if it’s a storyline in the current season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

A different source claimed to People magazine, “They had been having problems for awhile, but this was the final straw for Ariana. She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."

Tom, Ariana and Raquel have not yet responded to the split rumors, but Ariana has deactivated her Instagram.

Raquel's ex James Kennedy responded to the drama on Instagram. Along with the TMZ story, he wrote, "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything."

Just a few days ago, Madix showed her support for Sandoval, who celebrated a single release with his cover band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extra in Los Angeles.

Interestingly enough, Leviss recently made appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” telling Andy Cohen that she openly expressed that she thought Sandoval was more physically attractive than Tom Schwartz.

In this season, Leviss was involved in a love triangle with Schwartz and Katie Maloney, who are now divorced.