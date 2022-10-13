‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Finalize Divorce

Getty

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have finalized their divorce nearly a year after announcing their split.

Us Weekly reports the judgment was entered on Wednesday. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars will split the profits from the $2-million sale of their Valley Village home and divvy up the rest of their assets.

The couple announced the break up in March. At the time, Katie wrote on Instagram, “I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this… After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage.”

Tom added on his account, “Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f**kin canned Instagram caption. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Maloney later revealed on her “You’re Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney” podcast that she needed to prioritize her happiness.

She said of the split, “It just needed to happen. That’s just what everything inside of me was saying… It got to a point where I just felt like I was going to burst. For months, it was building up. I felt just disconnected. I felt like I was drifting further and further away.”

Katie added, “The best and only way I can describe it is just waking up and having this voice that just became louder and louder.”

That same month, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix and they reacted to the shocking split.

Ariana said, “We love them so much and we’re friends… It’s not like a sides thing… I just want both of them to be happy and I’m excited for what’s next for both of them.”



Sandoval added, “I’m just there to be supportive as much as I can be. Obviously, I don’t want to bring stuff up or be a reminder, so I just kind of wait for when Schwartz or Katie or anybody like bring something up. I’m there.”

“Extra” also spoke with Lisa Vanderpump about the split back in July. At the time she was busy filming Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.”

She shared of Katie and Tom, “I wrote their wedding vows. Of course, it’s hard. I'm probably more emotionally invested than I should be, but then I think we all are. That's why it's a good show.”

Weeks later, in August, Schwartz was a guest on Maloney’s podcast and they talked about the divorce.

He shared, “I won’t say I’m happier than I’ve ever been, but I’m very optimistic and grateful. It wasn’t easy getting to where I am now.”

Tom went on, “I’m happy that we’re still close. I think relatively speaking, we’ve done a damn good job divorcing each other.”