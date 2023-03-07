Getty Images

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal will unfold this season on “Vanderpump Rules.”

Bravo teased the upcoming episodes on Instagram with the message, “We have resumed filming on #PumpRules and this story will be unfolding on camera.”

The image features James Kennedy in a confessional with a clapperboard in front of him that reveals he’s filming a scene called “Scandoval” and the season is listed as 10.

It was revealed over the weekend that Tom had cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel.

Andy Cohen also confirmed filming was underway during his “Radio Andy” show on SiriusXM on Monday.

"You may have heard rumors that the cameras were up over the weekend — yes, the cameras were up. The cameras have been up on everyone getting reactions and filming, so you will see this play out, in a sense, this season of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ before the reunion."

He was also asked if Tom and Raquel would be at the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion episode, which films in two weeks.

Andy said, “I do [think they’ll film the reunion], yeah, they’re coming. I believe they’ll be there. Yes, I do.”

He added, “It is my understanding that they are still [seeing each other]. But I can’t say that as fact — that’s what I’ve gathered from my intelligence.”

While Tom and Raquel may still be seeing each other, his rep tells E! News that he’s still living with Ariana.

The rep confirmed the same news to People, adding, "They own the house together, and what happens next with the property will take time to sort out. This isn't something that's going to be decided in a weekend."

Meanwhile, Sandoval opened up to fans about the affair over the weekend.

He wrote on Instagram, "Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation."

Writing that his business partner Tom Schwartz "specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions," the 39-year-old also asserted, "This was a very personal thing."