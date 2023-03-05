Tom Sandoval Speaks Out After Cheating Scandal: 'I Deserve Your Anger, But...'

Getty Images

Reality star Tom Sandoval is opening up in the wake of the cheating scandal that reportedly ended his relationship with GF Ariana Madix — and he agrees with you if you're mad.

In a statement posted to Instagram Saturday night, Sandoval wrote, "Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation."

Writing that his business partner Tom Schwartz "specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions," the 39-year-old also asserted, "This was a very personal thing."

Reports suggest Sandoval and Madix, 37, split last week after nine years. People reported the couple fell out over "inappropriate messages" back and forth between Raquel Leviss and Sandoval that Madix saw on her guy's phone while at a performance by Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras in L.A.

An insider told people the affair was six months old, and that Madix had been "blindsided" by it.

Leviss, 28, appeared Wednesday on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," where she was discussing another controversial action — her decision to kiss Schwartz, who is divorced from her good friend Katie Maloney. "I'm just trying to live my life and I'm sorry if that offends people, but it's not going to stop me from doing what I'm going to do," words that hit differently a few days later.

According to people, Leviss told "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Scheana Shay about her affair with Sandoval, which reportedly infuriated Shay. Shay and many others — Lala Kent, Charli Burnett, James Kennedy, Kristen Doute — have ralled around Madix, and all of this will likely be seen on Season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules."