Getty Images

Raquel Leviss apologized on Instagram, and now she is opening up about her current relationship with “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval.

Leviss and Sandoval had a monthslong affair that was discovered by his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

Now, Raquel tells People, "Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship. Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones."

The 28-year-old. Bravo star went on, "I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

There has been a lot of drama surrounding the cheating scandal.

On Tuesday, Leviss requested a restraining order against her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Scheana Shay.

Now, TMZ has obtained photos of Leviss with a bruised eye and cut face.

Leviss is accusing Shay of punching her in the face on Thursday in New York City after learning about her affair with Tom Sandoval. In the court docs, Leviss claims that Shay shoved her against a brick wall before the punch.

The papers argue that Scheana “doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."

Raquel also sent a legal notice to Tom, Ariana and their “VPR” co-stars regarding a video recording.

People reports that Ariana became aware of the infidelity when she found a FaceTime call between Raquel and Tom that was saved on Sandoval’s phone, and took a video of it herself.

Now, Leviss’ lawyers are asking that anyone with access to the video delete it and that it not be disseminated.

As for her apology, Raquel took to Instagram on Wednesday and wrote, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

She went on, “In the time since this came to light, I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Leviss noted she had gotten “physically assaulted” and “received death threats” as a result of her life as a reality star.

She ended her long post, saying, “I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, to learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health. I don’t expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes.”

Raquel’s statement comes just a day after Tom apologized to Ariana on Instagram.

He wrote, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Along with writing that he is feeling “really horrible” for his actions, Tom wrote, “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us… My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Of his relationship with Ariana, he shared, “My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured. Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles. I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect with for her that it began with. I owed Ariana better.”

While he admitted he is “sad” over the way their relationship ended, Tom noted that he would “continue to reflect and work on myself.” He stressed, “The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how. I want to be.”

“Vanderpump Rules” fans will see the drama play out on Season 10 of the show as well as the reunion.

Andy Cohen confirmed filming was underway during his “Radio Andy” show on SiriusXM on Monday.

"You may have heard rumors that the cameras were up over the weekend — yes, the cameras were up. The cameras have been up on everyone getting reactions and filming, so you will see this play out, in a sense, this season of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ before the reunion."

He was also asked if Tom and Raquel would be at the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion episode, which films in two weeks.