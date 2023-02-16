Florence Pugh Spotted with New Man After Zach Braff Split

Getty Images

It looks like actress Florence Pugh, 27, has moved on from her ex, Zach Braff.

On Valentine’s Day, Pugh was photographed holding hands with Charlie Gooch in London in photos obtained by Page Six.

The two were spotting drinking out of wine glasses and smoking cigarettes at a garden pub.

In December, Pugh and Gooch were spotted for the first time together a day after the British Fashion Awards in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

Not much is known about Gooch, who was first identified by popular social media account Deuxmoi.

Over the summer, Pugh confirmed her split with Braff.

In an interview for Harper’s Bazaar’s Icon issue, she revealed that they had broken up earlier last year after three years of dating.

She said, “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.”

Their romance had many people talking, due in part to their 21-year age gap.

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together,” Pugh added. “So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Pugh and Braff sparked dating rumors in 2019 when they were seen holding hands.

She noted, “Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong. I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show.”

Before the confirmation, Florence had people wondering about their relationship after she was photographed with her “Midsommar” co-star Will Poulter in Ibiza.

At the time, she shut down the romance rumors, writing on Instagram, “Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise.”