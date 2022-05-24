Florence Pugh Shuts Down Will Poulter Dating Rumors

Getty Images

Earlier this week, romance rumors were swirling about Florence Pugh and Will Poulter after photos surfaced of them in Ibiza.

Pugh has set the record straight on the beach photos and dating rumors.

On Tuesday, she wrote on Instagram, “Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre [sic] away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise.”

“You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many shots and Archie [Madekwe]‘s arms at the sides,” Florence emphasized. “I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy completely bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff does more damage than good. Thanks for saying we look sexy.. doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy.”

Instagram

Florence and Will were co-stars in “Midsommar.”

In another Instagram Story, Pugh posted a photo of her bestie Olive, who she “did snuggle with for hours” on a beach bed. She said, “What’s hilarious is my nipple kept popping out and I am actually gobsmacked that they didn’t catch it.”

Florence called the photog “grosssssss” for “waiting for the optimum time of ‘let’s make a fake relationship’ happen.”

Pugh also posted a photo of Will and another friend on their own beach bed, “enjoying their private time.”

Pugh has been dating Zach Braff for the past few years. They first sparked dating rumors in 2019 when they were seen holding hands.

In another separate sighting, they were reportedly seen joking and being playful at a Los Angeles grocery store. A source told Page Six, “It was very clear to me that they're a couple.”