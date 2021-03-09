Are Zach Braff & Florence Pugh Secretly Married? The Big Hint!

Splash News

“Scrubs” actor Zach Braff, 45, and “Little Women” actress Florence Pugh, 25, have everyone talking about their relationship!

Over the weekend, Zach fueled marriage rumors after being photographed wearing a ring on his left wedding finger during a walk with Florence and their dog Billie in Los Angeles.

It wasn’t the first time that he was seen wearing the dark band.

For the outing, Zach wore a blue Henley, grey pants, and black face mask, while Pugh sported a lilac tee, black shorts, white sneakers, and no ring.

The sighting comes two months after Zach gushed about Florence on her 25th birthday, writing on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to the most fun person I've ever met. I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your [sic] for one night. I can't believe I get to giggle with you everyday.”

“What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born,” Braff added.

Last year, Pugh defended her relationship with Braff after trolls criticized their 20-year age difference. In an Instagram video, she said, “I’m not about that. It makes me upset. It makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together — we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another, the world is aching and the world is dying — a few of you decided to bully for no reason.”

“I’m 24 years old,” Pugh reiterated. “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love.”

Of her video, Braff told Mr. Porter’s magazine in November, “She literally sat down, hit record on her phone and said that. I thought, 'How could I possibly follow anything as intelligent and articulate as that?' So, I chose not to."

Romance rumors about Zach and Florence started swirling in early 2019 after they were seen holding hands on a stroll in NYC.

Around the same time, Zach posted a pic of Florence on his Instagram, writing, “The final fitting for @florencepugh for the short we made for y'all. You can see it TOMORROW! I'll post dat link in AM.”