Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Engaged

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is taking the next step in her relationship with boyfriend Evan McClintock.

On Monday, Hailie announced that they got engaged on Saturday.

Along with a series of proposal pics, she wrote on Instagram, “casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11.”

Eminem has not publicly commented on Hailie’s happy news!

The two recently stepped out for a public appearance in November, when he was honored at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

Hailie, 27, could be seen sitting with Eminem, 50, at his table during the festivities. The father-daughter duo even matched in black leather jackets.

The same day Hailie attended the special event with her dad, she dropped a new episode of her “Just a Little Shady” podcast featuring her sister Alaina.

Alaina, 29, is the daughter of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott’s twin sister. The rapper adopted Alaina and helped raise her.

The women dished on their lives after high school and through college, Alaina's upcoming wedding as well as their sisterly bond. Watch!