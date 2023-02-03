Celebrity News February 03, 2023
Eminem’s Brother Speaks Out in Rare Interview with Hailie Jade
Eminem’s little brother Nate Mathers is opening up about the famous rapper in a rare interview.
Nate sat down with Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade for her “Just a Little Shady” podcast and the pair talked about growing up together.
Hailie actually calls Nate her “bruncle,” explaining on her show, “Nate is my uncle — my dad’s younger brother — but also we kind of grew up together, because Nate lived with us for a while when I was young… I would say [you are a] brother-uncle, you definitely act younger than your age. We are closer in age than you are to [my] dad, but still I never realize how much older you are than me because I feel like you are like a brother.”
Nate is Eminem’s maternal half-brother and about 14 years younger than the Grammy winner. He credits Eminem with being a great role model as a father figure.
Hailie said of her dad, “A lot of people were concerned that he wasn’t going to be a good dad or something.”
Nate interjected, “Oh, yeah, I mean going off the lyrics and everything – I could see that…He was the best role model I could have had to help me be the dad that I am today.”
They also recalled what it was like when Eminem landed in the spotlight.
Hailie said, “You were like 12 when [Eminem got famous], so I was what, 2? See, that is probably why our experience was a lot different, because I remember some things from before, but I didn't totally understand what was going on and you were definitely old enough to understand what was going on.”
Nate added, “Yes, I started understanding a little more when reality would hit when I would start seeing [Eminem] on TV and going to shows and all the signatures and crazy people. I am like, ‘Alright, well this is real’... A few years later, when I was able to leave from being under my mom’s care, I moved in with you guys.”
He said he wanted to dress like Eminem and dye his hair the same way, too.
“[Eminem] would get so many free clothes, and would buy clothes — I would just take them,” he said. “I would take his hand-me-downs... When I was 12 and went to your dad's (my brother’s) first show, my cousin, John, convinced me that not only should I dye my hair, but that my brother (your dad) dyes his eyebrows. Being young, I am like, ‘Oh, really? I want to dye my eyebrows too. Sounds like the perfect idea — I want to look like twins.’ Not the case…”
Nate was also interested in music and learned from Eminem.
He shared, “I started getting into music writing at a very young age – writing on pieces of paper, trying to learn raps and stuff like that. As I got older and wanted to think about that as a career, I had learned from your dad (my brother) how to do music and how to write formulas, compound syllables and tested it out in the beginning. From there, I started looking around for beats and whatnot and got comfortable enough with my voice and writing skills that I started recording and getting a feel for how I would deliver songs and how that would formulate to where people would enjoy it.”
He added, “I knew there was gonna be a comparison — ‘Hey, how does he sound compared to his brother? Does he have the same formula? Does he have the syllables? Is he like a battle rapper? Is he a free-styler? What can he do?’… It was never about that. It was more about just having fun and being around music and doing something that other people would enjoy.”
One song Nate released was “Slide on Over,” and Hailie shared, “Fun fact, whenever we go out with our friends — we’ve all grown up together — we make Nate perform [‘Slide on Over’]. One of our friends, actually, at her wedding, gave Nate a microphone and made him perform it.”