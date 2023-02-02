Rihanna Is Ready to Rock Super Bowl LVII Halftime!

Getty Images

Rihanna has a new baby boy, is about to deliver new music, and she’s a billionaire beauty boss with Savage X Fenty!

Now, the nine-time Grammy winner is gearing up to take the world’s biggest stage with the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour recently spoke with RiRi about why she said yes to the big-time gig. She commented, “I feel like it was now or never, really. There’s this weird sh*t that happens when you become a mom, that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower. You feel like you can take on or you could do anything.”

RiRi became a mom last year to a baby boy, her first with A$AP Rocky.

She noted, “I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage.”

While her son is on the top of her priority list, she’s excited for the Super Bowl performance. Rihanna said, “I’m a performer and I love it.”

The hitmaker will most likely be unleashing one classic song after another.

The real question is… Will A$AP Rocky be joining her on the halftime stage? She answered, “I’m not telling you anything.”

A$AP hasn’t been giving up the goods either, but he did rave about his lady. He told Zane Lowe, “I hope, being the creative she is, she gonna bring it, man.”