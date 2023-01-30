Sheryl Lee Ralph on Getting That Call to Perform at the Super Bowl (Exclusive)

Sheryl Lee Ralph is headed to the Super Bowl!

The “Abbot Elementary” star took home the trophy for Best Actress (TV) at AARP’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards on Saturday.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert was with Ralph talking about another big moment she is about to have singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the Super Bowl pre-show. It’s the same song she sang after winning her Emmy in 2022.

She’s in good company, too, as Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful” during the pre-show, and Rihanna will put on the halftime show.

Melvin asked Ralph how her performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” came about.

She said, “You know something? I don't know whether it was JAY-Z, Beyoncé or Rihanna, but one of those three said... ‘Pick that woman right there…’ Quite literally, I got the call and I was like... ‘Oh, my God, yes!’ And I'm practicing every day, because that's a moment.”

Melvin asked, “You pulling for anybody in the Super Bowl?” and she replied, “Oh, honey, please — fly, Eagles, fly. Yes.”

Her answer makes perfect sense, as “Abbott Elementary” is located in Philly.