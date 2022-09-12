Award Shows September 12, 2022
Sheryl Lee Ralph Brings Down the House with Inspiring Emmy Speech
On Monday, “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph took home the Emmy for her work as Barbara Howard on the hit ABC show.
After her name was announced for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl took the stage and performed a powerful passage from Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species.”
The star-studded audience stood up and cheered for veteran performer Ralph as she sang!
She told the crowd, “To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream, and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like. Don’t you ever, ever, give up on you because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you have a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner, and if you’ve got friends like everybody who has voted for me, cheered for me, and loved me.”
#Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph: "Anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream...couldn't come true. I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like. And don't you ever, ever give up on you." https://t.co/h3GrtHDUA6 pic.twitter.com/qPpGSFfGw5— Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2022 @Variety
Sheryl, 65, beat out Alex Borstein, Hannah Einbinder, Janelle James, Kate McKinnon, Sarah Niles, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham for the honor.
It was Broadway legend Ralph’s first Emmy. She was also the first Black woman to win the award in her category since Jackée Harry won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “227” 35 years ago.