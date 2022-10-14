Celebrity News October 14, 2022
Rihanna Announces ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’
Rihanna is presenting her latest Savage X Fenty collection in the highly anticipated “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4”!
On Friday, Rihanna made the announcement with a sexy video.
She captioned the video, “VOLUME 👏🏿 MF 👏🏿 FOUR 👏🏿 #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW.”
It is a follow-up to the Emmy-winning Vol. 3 and will stream exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on November 9.
The show will have a new all-star lineup of models, actors, musicians, and more, walking down the runway in the latest Savage X Fenty styles.
On the same day that the show premieres, looks from the collection will be available to buy in the Amazon Fashion store and Savage X Fenty.