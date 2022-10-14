Rihanna Announces ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’

Getty Images

Rihanna is presenting her latest Savage X Fenty collection in the highly anticipated “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4”!

On Friday, Rihanna made the announcement with a sexy video.

She captioned the video, “VOLUME 👏🏿 MF 👏🏿 FOUR 👏🏿 #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW.”

It is a follow-up to the Emmy-winning Vol. 3 and will stream exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on November 9.

The show will have a new all-star lineup of models, actors, musicians, and more, walking down the runway in the latest Savage X Fenty styles.