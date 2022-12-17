Rihanna Posts Sweet Video of Her Precious Baby Boy with A$AP Rocky

Getty Images

Seven months ago, Rihanna gave birth to her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Now, she’s ready to show off their bundle of joy to the world!

On Saturday, Rihanna shared a TikTok video of their son smiling at her while strapped into a car seat.

Rihanna is heard asking her baby boy, “You tryna get Mommy's phone?”

Later in the clip, Rihanna’s son is seen looking outside the car window.

Rihanna captioned the video, “Hacked.” It was her first post on the popular social media platform.

Last month, “Extra” spoke with Rihanna ahead of the debut of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show, where she talked about motherhood.

She gushed, “It is crazy. It is amazing. It’s wild. It’s weird. It’s all of those things, all at once. The best feeling, the best. The most love I’ve ever known. I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it.”

As for how motherhood has changed her, Rihanna admitted, “I’m patient now… I thought I was getting better at patience, but this will sit you down. You are forced to be patient as a mom, as a parent, just in general.”