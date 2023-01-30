Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby #3

Getty Images

Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine, 43, and supermodel Behati Prinsloo, 34, are parents again!

The couple have welcomed their third child together, a source confirmed to People magazine.

Earlier this month, Behati posted a pic of herself in a bikini, writing, “TICK tock.. 🌱.”

The pair are already the parents of Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6.

In September, Behati confirmed to the outlet that she was expecting.

Before the confirmation, she was spotted with a noticeable baby bump while stepping out for lunch with Adam in Santa Barbara, California, in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

Last year, Behati opened up about motherhood. She told E! News, “I'm lucky I have a lot of amazing moms in my life. My own mom, my grandmother, Adam's mom, who lives here. His stepmom. All my friends that have kids. So I have a big support that I can turn to if there's something I really need to figure out."

Prinsloo also revealed the best parenting advice she ever got. She said, “I think the best piece of parenting advice is our doctor and Adam's great grandmother told us is don't sweat the little things. Don't sweat the little things and pick your battles. There's a battle nitpick and I'm always like, ‘You know what, this is not the one I need to fight right now because it's not worth it.'"

Behati gave an update on her two girls, saying, “[Dusty] looks like a little girl now, not like a baby anymore. And my youngest just turned 4, which is crazy. She still feels like 2."