Getty Images

Adam Levine hit the stage at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas over the weekend amid his sexting scandal, and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo was there to cheer him on.

Levine and Maroon 5 performed at “The Event” fundraiser for the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation as part of an A-list lineup featuring H.E.R., Maren Morris, John Mulaney and Pitbull.

People reports Prinsloo, 34, was seated on the left side of the stage, and that Levine seemed to look her way as he sang the words “all I need” during a rendition of “Sunday Morning.”

She also appeared in the music video for “Girls Like You” as it played behind the band during the popular 2018 track.

Getty Images

Page Six reports Shaq addressed the crowd, showing his support for Levine. “Adam is a friend of mine from [a long] time ago," the basketball legend said. "I always say to myself, you know, I cannot be a hypocrite."

He continued, “Now, I wasn’t the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn’t give me the right to bash other people. He’s great, he’s doing something for the children, he’s always been like that. I’m happy for him. And I wish him luck.”

Earlier this month, Levine spoke out after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed they had a year-long affair. Later, other women came forward claiming they had also messaged with the star.

The former “Voice” coach, who has been married to Behati since 2014, addressed the accusations on Instagram Stories.

Instagram

He told fans in a statement, “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

He continued, “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Adam went on, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”