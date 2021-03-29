Will Adam Levine Be Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Wedding Singer? His Hilarious Reaction

Getty Images

The bromance is strong with Adam Levine and Blake Shelton!

During a chat with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up,” Adam had some pretty funny things to say about Blake’s upcoming wedding to their fellow “Voice” alum Gwen Stefani.

When asked what it would take for him to perform at their wedding, Adam quipped, “They can’t afford me!”

Joking aside, he insisted, “I would love to. I would be honored. They won’t ask me, though.” Who does he think they will ask? “They’ll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody,” he said of Blake’s close friend in the country music biz.

Shelton did take Levine by surprise when he told Seth Meyers back in December, “He may not like it, but Adam Levine is going to have to get the band together and come and play our wedding… He owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years.”

Adam told “Morning Mash Up” that he saw the episode, and joked, “I’m sitting there in bed, eating popcorn, and I’m like, ‘Man, f--- you, I’m not coming to play your wedding.’”

In actuality, he is still close with the couple, saying, “I love them so much. Just so funny you mentioned them, ’cause I just texted them 10 minutes ago, just like, ‘I miss you guys. I love you guys.’ Yeah, they’re the best.”

Levine isn’t the only one willing to play their nuptials. Miley Cyrus, another former “Voice” coach, tweeted in January, “@gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!”

In February, Blake told “Extra” of the offer, “Oh, man, who is going to turn down an offer like that?”

He also revealed the wedding will take place after the pandemic.

“We want our families to be there, her mom and dad, my mom and stepdad, and we don’t have a clue when we’re going to be able to mingle again. So that is all we’re waiting on.” Smiling, he added, “I would marry her when we’re done with this interview if I could.”