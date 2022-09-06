Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby #3

Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine, 43, and model Behati Prinsloo, 34, have another baby on the way!

People magazine confirms they are expecting their third child.

Adam and Behati are already the parents of daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

Over the weekend, Behati was spotted with a noticeable baby bump while stepping out for lunch with Adam in Santa Barbara, California, in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

A few months ago, Behati opened up about motherhood. She told E! News, “I'm lucky I have a lot of amazing moms in my life. My own mom, my grandmother, Adam's mom, who lives here. His stepmom. All my friends that have kids. So I have a big support that I can turn to if there's something I really need to figure out."

Prinsloo also revealed the best parenting advice she ever got. She said, “I think the best piece of parenting advice is our doctor and Adam's great grandmother told us is don't sweat the little things. Don't sweat the little things and pick your battles. There's a battle nitpick and I'm always like, ‘You know what, this is not the one I need to fight right now because it's not worth it.'"

Behati gave an update on her two girls, saying, “[Dusty] looks like a little girl now, not like a baby anymore. And my youngest just turned 4, which is crazy. She still feels like 2."