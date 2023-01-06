Getty Images

Chris Evans, 41, and actress girlfriend Alba Baptista, 25, are making things Instagram official!

On Friday, Evans took to his Instagram Story to post a video compilation of him and Alba scaring each other throughout 2022.

He captioned the video, “A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️.”

The 45-second compilation included eight different occasions when the couple scared each other.

In one occasion, Chris is doing laundry when he gets scared by Alba.

In another instance, Chris is on the floor laughing after Alba scared him.

The news broke in November that Chris and Alba were dating.

A source told People magazine, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

The insider noted that the relationship is “serious.”

On the same day the news broke, Chris and Alba were seen holding hands at Central Park in New York City in photos obtained by Page Six.

Evans recently had everyone talking when he posted a photo of pumpkins… and it was the same exact photo that Baptista’s mom had for her Instagram profile pic.

Chris was recently named People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

In a feature for the magazine, Evans noted he was “very content” with life and expressed his dreams for the future.

He said, “That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.

“So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important,” he stressed. “I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can’t think of anything better.”

According to Chris, he’s become a better partner as the years go by. He explained, “You spend a lot of time learning what’s been helpful and what hasn’t been. We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I’ve really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works.”