Chris Evans Reacts to Ryan Gosling Wanting to Join the MCU (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are turning up the action in their new thriller “The Gray Man”!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Chris and Ana about their characters and prepping for the intense fight scenes.

Chris, who is known for his role as Captain America, also reacted to co-star Ryan Gosling saying he would love to join the MCU.

Chris asked, “Did he say that?”

He went on, “Look, the MCU is consistently making good movies… I think a lot of people are giving them their rightful credit and then recognizing that they make some really, really great pieces of film.”

“The Gray Man” centers on a CIA operative who is hunted by assassins set loose by his former colleague.

In “The Gray Man,” Chris plays a sociopath, who he described as “someone who’s unapologetically himself.” He added, “I think that’s something we can all hope to be and aspire to, so granted it certainly comes out as someone who’s a bit darker, but the truth is he’s someone who just believes in how he moves through the world.”

Evans joked that it’s a “kids movie.”

Chris also commented on his mustache in the movie, saying, “Whether, it’s the mustache, the haircut, wardrobe, all those little pieces help bring the character into play.”

Ana explained what drew her to the multifaceted spy role, which required her to go through “360 training.” She added, “I was with weapons, the military, and the mentality when you’re on a mission and at the same time, they work at the office… At the end, you’re the one in the field like risking your own life.”

Evans also shared his experience with the training. He said, “When you play a role that has a certain backstory and a certain understanding of the physical elements of what their profession is, it’s fun to throw yourself into it specifically when you have other actors who are also going through the same process and then you have these moments that culminated in the training where you say, ‘Okay I've worked for these x amount of months, let’s see what we got.’ And then you… just throw punches at each other and try and make a captivating scene.”

Aside from “The Gray Man,” Ana’s highly anticipated movie “Blonde” is also coming out soon!

De Armas is playing Marilyn Monroe in the movie. She emphasized, “I just want people to see it. This movie has been, you know, waiting for the world to see it for three years or more… I just want people to just watch it and have the experience because I think the movie is an experience.”