Chris Evans on Voicing Buzz Lightyear and His New Love for Cats

Getty Images

Chris Evans is ready to blast off as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new animated “Toy Story” prequel movie!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay interviewed Chris at the Hollywood premiere, where he spoke about stepping into the shoes of Tim Allen.

Chris noted, “Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear in my eyes, so you have to acknowledge what he did and I’d be a fool not to, you know? We took a lot from his performance and tried our best to incorporate it in this one.”

Chris, who is a big dog lover, also revealed that Buzz’s cat Socks has him warming up to felines!

He commented, “They did a really good job with Socks to the point that I was even considering… maybe I need to give cats some more love.”