Chris Evans Reacts to Lizzo’s Request to Play Piano (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Captain America” star Chris Evans is heading to infinity and beyond as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the animated origin story “Lightyear.”

In a new interview with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour, Chris talks about stepping into the spacesuit of the character made famous by Tim Allen.

Chris admitted that he was feeling pressure about taking on the role, saying, “We all love the character. We love what Tim Allen did. He is Buzz Lightyear, you can’t take that crown, it’s his.”

He noted, “The good thing is that this character is supposed to be the human version of that toy, so it’s not like I even have to make some brand new interpretation.”

Evans called it a “dream come true” to play the iconic space ranger. He added, “It really is something that, I mean, I love animated movies, I've always loved them and I love Pixar.”

As for what he loves about Buzz, Chris shared, “Honesty.” He elaborated, “I think he believes that being good isn't about whether or not people see it. You know, I always say who are you and no one's watching and that's your character… those are your values and your morals, and I believe that Buzz, even when he's alone chooses to be a good man.”

Evans also reacted to Lizzo’s request for him to play piano on her album. He said, “I'm not good enough to play piano on an album. I mean, I fooled around on a piano, but in no way would I be qualified enough to actually play on someone's album. Let alone Lizzo’s.”

Chris noted that he would “need a few more years of lessons” before he’d be able to accept the request.

He also dishes on his upcoming movie “The Gray Man” with Ryan Gosling and rocking a so-called “trash stache.”

Evans commented, “It’s so foreign to see it at first… You feel like you’re looking at someone else, but then over the course of the movie, you start to like it.”

He admitted that he shaved the mustache “immediately” after filming.

Evans was very complimentary of his co-star Gosling, saying, “He’s such a talent, he has such a presence. He really one of those actors that kind of owns the oxygen in the room, and his character in the film is so measured and balanced, and my character [is] so unhinged, it made for a nice dichotomy.”