Ryan Gosling on His ‘Kenergy’ and Rumors of Joining the MCU (Exclusive)

Ryan Gosling chatted with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about playing a CIA agent in the action flick “The Gray Man,” taking on the role of Ken in the live-action “Barbie” movie, and whether he would become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The Gray Man” marks Ryan’s first action movie. “I always loved action movies, always wanted to make one,” Gosling told Lindsay, adding, “There are a lot of good ones, so it's like, ‘Which one is it?’ Finding the right one took a while.”

The right one turned out to be the action-packed Netflix movie, based on a Mark Greaney novel. “The Gray Man” is about a CIA agent named Court Gentry aka Sierra Six, whose true identity is known to none. Gentry uncovers some dark agency secrets, and that puts a bounty on his head and his former colleague (Chris Evans) on his tail.

Gosling said, “I really liked this character because I thought there were elements to him that I hadn’t seen… He was someone that didn’t want to be a spy at all… kind of wants a normal life… They pull him out of jail, he’s never really lived… He is just trying to live a little before he dies. Everything is almost like the first time he’s done it. There is an element there that made it fun to play.”

Rachel commented about manifesting roles, as there is a Ken doll joke in the movie — even though it was shot before Ryan was even cast in “Barbie.”

There were rumors Gosling might play Nova in a movie or maybe Ghost Rider, so Lindsay asked if the Russo Brothers — who made “The Gray Man” and are famous for their work on MCU films like “Avengers: Endgame” — may also be manifesting him into the MCU?

Gosling said, “I think they felt my Kenergy… They must have felt it before I did… I hope they can manifest this MCU thing… I think that would be cool.”

Rachel went on to ask, “Do you think you're more of a Ken doll or a Gray Man?”

Warner Bros.

“I hope there's a balance,” he said. “And I love doing both of them back-to-back ‘cause I do feel like that Kenergy has always been there. It was good to get it out. But I also feel like Ken would love this movie.” Saying he thought Ken would like “The Gray Man,” Gosling went on to say, “I could see a shared universe where the Gray Man finally gets out of being a spy and gets to chill on the couch and gets to watch ‘The Gray Man with Ken.’”

And yes, Ken would totally go as the Gray Man for Halloween!

Kidding aside, “The Gray Man” is an intense thrill ride. Ryan explained how he got into that space saying, “You don’t really, and when it’s happening you’re like, ‘Is this really what’s happening?’” He recalled the last thing he filmed was a big action scene on a train, saying of the filmmakers, “You have to be careful of what they make the last thing you film, because there is some part of them that’s [thinking], ‘This may be the last thing he ever films… so let’s get this.’ You have to wonder, you gotta go, ‘Wait a second, why is the train thing last?’”