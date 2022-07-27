Chris Evans is dishing on life as a dog dad to his sweet rescue pup Dodger!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He spoke to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay — who brought her pups Copper and Brownie along for the interview — about his four-legged best friend and his partnership with dog nutrition brand Jinx.

Evans gushed about his Instagram famous dog Dodger, who was named after a character from Disney animated classic “Oliver & Company.” He said, “When I first saw Dodger, I was like, ‘Oh, man, he kind of reminds of the Dodger from ‘Oliver & Company.’ It was just kind of a casual thought… Then, in the process of trying to come up with a name, I just kinda couldn’t get Dodger out of my head.”

Of his loyal friend who likes to follow him everywhere, Chris shared, “I hate to, you know, brag, a little bit, but he’s such a good dog!”

When asked if Dodger’s opinion matters when it comes to dating, Evans commented, “Dodger’s probably a tough barometer because he likes everybody… I think it’s more important the other way around. You gotta make sure the person you’re interested in loves dogs.”

As for who’s the boss in the house, Evans noted, “I think I’m the boss. He doesn’t really do anything that would require him to be the boss… he’s so agreeable and just up for anything.”