Jeremy Renner Speaks Out After Snow Plow Accident

Days after his terrifying snow plow accident, actor Jeremy Renner is breaking his silence!

On Tuesday, Renner posted a pic of himself from his hospital bed. He wrote, “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Renner appeared to have suffered facial injuries from the accident, based on his Instagram pic.

Renner’s Instagram came just minutes before a press conference was held to shed light on his accident.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office provided some information about his accident, which happened at 8:55 a.m. Sunday on a “private road” in Nevada.

Sheriff Darin Balaam revealed that Renner’s neighbors “came out with some towels” to help him as they waited for emergency personnel.

Balaam noted that there was some delay getting to the scene of the accident due to the weather conditions.

As for the accident itself, Balaam told the press that Renner used his snowplow machine to help a family member get their stuck vehicle out of the snow. Renner stepped out of the PistenBully plow to speak to his family member, but the machine started to “roll.” To stop the rolling, Renner “attempted to get back in the driver seat” of the PistenBully, which then ran him over.

Balaam was also unable to clarify whether Renner was thrown from the machine.

Balaam noted that investigators don’t believe Renner was impaired at the time of the accident.

Renner’s PistenBully is now in the possession of the Sheriff’s Office, which is running tests to see if there was any mechanical failure.

As of now, investigators “do not suspect any foul play.”

Earlier in the day, Renner’s rep revealed that he “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” when the machine ran over him.

When asked about Renner’s injuries and well-being, Balaam noted he didn’t know about them and would refer those questions to the actor’s family.

According to Renner’s rep, he is in the “intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Following his accident, Renner’s family also expressed “gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families.” They are also “tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”