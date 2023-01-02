Jeremy Renner’s Family Gives Update on His Condition Following Snow Plow Accident

Getty Images

Jeremy Renner’s family is giving an update on his condition following a snow plow accident on Sunday.

The family reveals the actor “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” and had surgery on Monday.

He is now in the “intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Renner’s family also expressed “gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

On Sunday, the 51 year old was airlifted to a hospital following the snow plow accident near his Lake Tahoe home.

Sources also tell TMZ that Jeremy was plowing snow on Sunday morning about a quarter mile from his home following a NYE snowstorm when the machine, called a Snowcat, reportedly ran over one of his legs.

Renner was losing a lot of blood, but a neighbor, who is a doctor, was able to apply a tourniquet until paramedics arrived.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the actor being airlifted from the scene at 9:50 a.m. local time.

Following the incident, his rep told Variety, "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Renner, known for his film work as an Avenger and for such movies as 2008's "The Hurt Locker" and 2010's "The Town," is currently the star of "Mayor of Kingstown," a series debuting Season 2 later this month.

He is also expected to appear in a reality series for Disney+ this year with the working title of "Rennervations."