Jeremy Renner Says ‘Hawkeye’ Marks First Project He’s Shown Daughter Ava

It was family night at the “Hawkeye” premiere for Jeremy Renner and his 8-year-old daughter Ava!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with the Marvel star, who said the event was a “very special moment.”

Does Ava understand that her daddy is Hawkeye? “No,” Jeremy said, adding, “She knows that I am Hawkeye, but she hasn’t seen anything that I’ve done, she’s here tonight so we get to watch the first thing that Daddy does — that is a very special moment in my life.”

Renner stars alongside Hailee Steinfeld in the Disney+ series, who plays Kate Bishop, the next in line for the Hawkeye mantle.

Krause asked if his daughter would look up to Hawkeye or Kate Bishop, and Renner said, “I hope both… I think Kate is a wonderful example of what Hawkeye is, an example to kids. It’s a very, very strong female character… I would be very honored that she would look up to the strong-willed Kate Bishop, for sure.”

Jeremy just opened up in Men’s Health about being a struggling actor and living with no water or electricity. He told Katie, “I lived literally two blocks from here as I was doing that… I guess you are here long enough you can aggregate a lot of memories, being in town for like 30 years, it’s turned out quite beautifully and Disney-esque, as you will.

The star said he is very proud of the series. “Pretty glorious, I feel pretty honored, I feel very blessed. Love to be able to share this with my family and the fans… A wonderful plateau in my life that will be remembered as an amazing, amazing experience.”