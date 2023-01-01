Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snow Plow Accident

Getty Images

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition following a "weather-related accident."

Variety reports the actor's rep confirmed Sunday that the 51-year-old star was injured "while plowing snow earlier today."

Renner's rep went on to say, "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

No location of the accident was provided, but Renner owns a home in Nevada, which was hit with snow on New Year's Eve.

Renner, known for his film work as an Avenger and for such movies as 2008's "The Hurt Locker" and 2010's "The Town," is currently the star of "Mayor of Kingstown," a series debuting Season 2 later this month.

He is also expected to appear in a reality series for Disney+ this year with the working title of "Rennervations."