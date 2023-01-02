Instagram

Jeremy Renner, 51, was airlifted to a hospital Sunday in critical condition following a “freak” snow plow accident near his Lake Tahoe home.

The Hawkeye actor is now said to be conscious, stable, and speaking, and “Extra” has learned Renner will undergo surgery today as part of a long road to recovery.

Sources also tell TMZ that Jeremy was plowing snow on Sunday morning about a quarter mile from his home following a NYE snowstorm when the machine, called a Snowcat, reportedly ran over one of his legs.

Renner was losing a lot of blood, but a neighbor, who is a doctor, was able to apply a tourniquet until paramedics arrived.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the actor being airlifted from the scene at 9:50 a.m. local time.

Following the incident, Renner’s rep told Variety, "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Renner, known for his film work as an Avenger and for such movies as 2008's "The Hurt Locker" and 2010's "The Town," is currently the star of "Mayor of Kingstown," a series debuting Season 2 later this month.

He is also expected to appear in a reality series for Disney+ this year with the working title of "Rennervations."