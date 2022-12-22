Kate Middleton Feels ‘Betrayed’ by Harry & Meghan’s Docuseries (Report)

Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan” is ruffling some feathers!

It has been reportedly that Harry is no longer on good terms with Kate Middleton, his sister-in-law and the wife of his brother William.

A source told Us Weekly, “William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job. Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her, too, especially as the pair used to be so close.”

Another insider noted that William is “disappointed” by Harry’s portrayal of the royal family in the doc. They said, “William was hoping they could move on after the CBS interview [with Oprah Winfrey], but Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards.”

While Harry did not name Kate when he mentioned the pressure to marry someone who would “fit in the mold,” she was singled out in promos for the six-part docuseries.



“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with DailyMail.com editor Charlie Lankston, who shared her take. She said, “I think the shot that they used for Kate in the documentary, it made her look evil, quite frankly.”

A few months ago, Harry, Meghan, William and Kate put on a united front after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. They greeted well-wishers together in London.

That was before “Harry & Meghan” dropped on Netflix.

In the documentary, Harry claimed William screamed at him during a meeting to discuss his decision to step back as a senior royal.

The meeting didn’t go well. Harry revealed, “It became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”