Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were hit with some questions about the royal family on Tuesday as they attended the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala in NYC.

Sky News shared a video on Twitter of the couple walking the red carpet as reporters shout out questions like, “Harry, do you have a message for your family?” and “Are you harming your family, Harry?”

While the Prince may not have heard those questions from afar, a reporter pointedly asked him as he walked by, “Harry, are you putting money before family?”

Harry replies, “So many questions,” as he walks away.

The question likely stems from the couple earning money from upcoming projects, like their Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan” and his memoir “Spare.”

The first three episodes of their explosive doc are set to drop December 8, and trailers for the series suggest the couple plans to lift the veil on the royal family.

Paul Burrell, who was Princess Diana’s butler, is among those upset by series and the couple’s commercial endeavors, speaking out on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” to say Diana would not be a fan Harry’s actions.

Burrell insisted he’s always been supportive of Harry, but he has crossed a line.

“Harry decided to take this path to America, he decided to do what he did for the right reasons to protect his family, I thought… Diana would have applauded that… She would not have applauded what he is doing now. The commercialism around it. She never took a cent, never took a penny.”

Paul added, “She was a great supporter of the monarchy. She said to me, ‘I long to hug my mother-in-law… I know what goes on inside her head.' She was very proud of her boys being members of the royal family. She always thought it was Harry’s job to be William’s wingman, to be there for him on his path to monarchy.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan were honored at the NYC event with the Ripple of Hope Award from the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organization for their racial justice and mental health work.

During the event, they spoke with Kerry Kennedy onstage. The BBC says Prince Harry joked, "I'll be honest with you, Kerry — I just thought we were just going on a date night, so I found it quite weird that we're sharing the room with 1,500 people.

We don't get out much these days because our kids are so small and young, so this is completely unexpected.”