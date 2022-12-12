Prince Harry Accuses Palace of Lying for Prince William in New Doc Trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary just dropped a juicy new trailer.

In the video, promoting the next three episodes of “Harry & Meghan,” the couple talks about stepping down as senior royals and moving to the U.S. in 2020. Harry even accuses the Palace of lying to protect his brother, Prince William.

The promo starts out with Harry saying, “I wonder what would've happened to us had we not got out when we did.”

Meghan adds, “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were,” as Harry continues, “I said, ‘We need to get out.’”

Next, we see Harry shooting a selfie video on a plane with a big smile on his face as he says, “We are on the freedom flight.”

Cut to the couple sitting on the couch as Harry says, “To see this institutional gaslighting…” and Meghan claiming, “I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

Harry goes on to declare, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Tyler Perry, who famously let the couple stay at one of his homes when they left the U.K., appears in the doc saying, “They just wanted to be free. They wanted to be free to love and be happy. I applauded that.”

Perhaps explaining the purpose of “Harry & Meghan,” the Prince goes on to state, “In order to move to the next chapter, you’ve got to finish the first chapter.”

As family images of Harry, Meghan, and their children Archie and Lilibet play across the screen, Markle says the move “gave us a chance to create that home that we had always wanted,” and Harry insists, “I've always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for.”