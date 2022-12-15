Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dropping bombshells in the second volume of their Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan.”

The couple sheds light on Harry’s royal rift with his family, and also share that Meghan suffered a miscarriage after they moved to California, among other revelations.

A Leaked Story

The couple claims they were interested in moving to Canada after Archie was born. They discussed the idea with then-Prince Charles who asked for the plans in writing. Harry obliged, but Meghan revealed “five days later, it was on the front page of the newspaper.”

Harry insisted, "It became clear that the institution leaked the fact that we were going to move back to Canada, and the key piece of that story that made me aware that the contents of the letter between me and my father had been leaked was that we were willing to relinquish our Sussex titles. That was the giveaway."

Big Argument at Sandringham

Around the time that Prince Harry and Meghan announced their plan to step back as senior royals in January 2020, they had asked for a meeting with the royal family but were denied. Once Markle left for Canada, Queen Elizabeth called a meeting at Sandringham with Princes Charles, William and Harry. Harry told Meghan during the doc, "It was clear to me that they planned out so that you weren't in the room.”

Harry went on, "I went in with the same proposal that we'd already made publicly. But once I got there, I was given five options: one being all in no change, five being all out. I chose option three in the meeting: half in, half out; have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen."

That didn’t go well. "It became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate," said Harry. "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that simply weren't true and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in."

He later added, "The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother, so that he's now on the institution's side. Part of that I get, I understand, right, that's his inheritance. So to some extent, it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution."

Harry Accuses William of Breaking a Vow

Harry insisted in the doc that him and William had promised not to pit their offices against each other. He claims that changed when William released a joint statement from the brothers without his permission.

Harry said, "A story came out saying that part of the reason why Meg and I were leaving was because William had bullied us out. And once I got in the car after the meeting [at Sandringham], I was told about a joint statement that had been put out, in my name and my brother's name, squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family."

"We couldn't believe it," he said. “No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. And I rang M and I told her, and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours, they're happy to lie to protect my brother. And yet, for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

Harry Claims Meghan Suffered a Miscarriage Due to U.K. Tabloids

Meghan was pursuing legal action against Associated Newspapers in 2020 after their tabloids printed portions of a private letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle following her 2018 wedding.

In the doc, the couple’s lawyer Jenny Afia says she saw the “toll it was taking” on Meghan, who was pregnant and not sleeping well. At the time, Harry and Meghan were in the process of moving to Montecito.

Markle goes on to reveal, "The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried.” Harry adds, "I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did… I watched the whole thing."

He also insisted, "Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created caused by that? Of course, we don't.”