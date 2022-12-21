Allison Holker Posts Heartbreaking Instagram About Late Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

A week ago, news broke about Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ shocking death at 40.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Wednesday, his grieving widow Allison Holker posted a pic of herself with tWitch, writing, “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

Deadline recently reported that Allison and tWitch had several projects in the pipeline at the time of his death.

Along with developing their own show “Living the Dream" that would help first-time buyers find a home, the pair were set to go into production on an HGTV home renovation show similar to “A Very Brady Renovation.”

They were scheduled to start filming in January.

An HGTV spokesperson told the outlet, “We are taking the time to consider different scenarios. But for now, our primary focus remains on wishing our best to Allison and the entire Boss family during this difficult time.”

The couple were also working on launching their own variety talk show, competition show, and game show.

Last week, Allison confirmed tWitch’s death in a statement to People magazine. She said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

In closing, Allison shared a message for Boss, saying, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss’ death was ruled a suicide. The cause of his death was attributed to “gunshot wound of the head.”

TMZ reported tWitch left a suicide note before taking his life, alluding to past challenges.

According to investigators, the dancer called an Uber on Monday, December 12, to take him from his home to the nearby Oak Tree Inn in Encino. Boss had switched his phone to airplane mode so he couldn’t be reached or tracked.

On Tuesday, his wife Allison Holker reportedly rushed to a police station, telling cops she knew something was wrong because tWitch suddenly left the house without his car and would not answer her calls.

Allison was reportedly so insistent that her husband’s behavior was out of character that police considered listing him as a critical missing person case.

The LAPD examined Allison and tWitch’s home for any video clues before a 911 call led them to his body at the Encino motel less than a mile away.

The manager at the Oak Tree Inn shared with “Extra” that after checking in on Monday, Boss had not checked out by 11 a.m. Tuesday, so management went to knock on the door at about 11:15 a.m. It was then that a housekeeper discovered his body in the room.