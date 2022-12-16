Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Mom Speaks Out After His Shocking Death

Days after his death, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s mom Connie Boss Alexander is breaking her silence.

On Friday, Connie wrote on her Instagram Story, “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”

Along with asking for prayers, Connie shared a personal message to her son. She wrote, “Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond. 💙 💔.”

After news broke about tWitch’s death, Connie was photographed arriving at the family’s home in Encino on Wednesday.

On Thursday, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with tWitch’s mentor Tonea Stewart, who showed some love to Connie.

Dr. Stewart shared her reaction to his death, saying, “I feel like I am just trembling, but I can’t feel any more detriment than his mother, Connie.”

Dr. Stewart described Connie as a “beautiful person,” saying, “I hate for her to suffer through this.”

It was just revealed that tWitch left a suicide note before taking his own life.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that tWitch left a note at the scene alluding to past challenges, but it was too ambiguous for them to understand his references.

Investigators now know that the dancer called an Uber on Monday to take him from his home to the nearby Oak Tree Inn in Encino. Boss had switched his phone to airplane mode so he couldn’t be reached or tracked.

The manager at the Oak Tree Inn shared with “Extra” that after checking in on Monday, Boss had not checked out by 11 a.m. Tuesday, so management went to knock on the door at about 11:15 a.m. It was then that a housekeeper discovered his body in the room.

On Tuesday, his wife Allison Holker reportedly rushed to a police station, telling cops she knew something was wrong because tWitch suddenly left the house without his car and would not answer her calls.

TMZ reports Allison was so insistent that her husband’s behavior was out of character that police considered listing him as a critical missing person’s case.

The LAPD examined Allison and tWitch’s home for any video clues before a 911 call led them to his body at the Encino motel less than a mile away.