Days ago, Sharon Osbourne was admitted to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency while filming a TV show.

Now, Sharon, 70, is giving a health update after she was discharged from Santa Paula Hospital in California.

Along with posting a photo of her dog in front of the Christmas tree, she wrote on Instagram, “Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the ❤️ 🥰.”

Over the weekend, Sharon’s son Jack revealed that she was filming a new episode of "The Osbournes: Night of Terror" with him when she took sick.

He added on Instagram, “She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum - I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

TMZ reported that the Ventura County Fire Department received a “medical call” at Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California on Friday.

Shortly after, Osbourne was transported to Santa Paula Hospital. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed Sharon’s identity.

Glen Tavern’s manager confirmed that there was an “emergency,” but didn’t give any additional details.

Just months ago, Osbourne tested positive for COVID-19.

In 2020, Sharon was hospitalized after first contracting the virus.