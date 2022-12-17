Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

Getty Images

On Friday, TV personality Sharon Osbourne, 70, fell ill while filming a ghost-themed TV show and was taken to the hospital.

TMZ reports the Ventura County Fire Department received a “medical call” at Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California.

Shortly after, Osbourne was transported to Santa Paula Hospital. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed Sharon’s identity.

Glen Tavern’s manager confirmed that there was an “emergency” but didn’t give any additional details.

Just months ago, Osbourne tested positive for COVID-19.

In 2020, Sharon was hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus.

At the time, she shared on Instagram, “I wanted to share I've tested positive for COVID-19. After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus."