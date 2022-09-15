Sharon Osbourne Remembers the Queen and Offers Her Take on Royal Rift (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne is opening up to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about meeting Queen Elizabeth II and giving her take on the royal rift.

The Queen died last week at 96, and Sharon recalled she looked “so fragile, so frail” in her last public appearance.

Osbourne said of the royal’s passing, “It didn’t surprise me, but you are still heartbroken… We’ve never not had her here. She’s always been there through good times and bad times in the country.”

She recalled, “I was lucky enough to meet her on several occasions and she’s just a magnificent, strong woman, and I loved her strength and dignity and she never put a foot wrong, ever.”

Sharon says she believes they met on six occasions, recalling her favorite memory. “One of the times, I met her at Buckingham Palace and we were just talking about dogs… We were talking like we would be talking,” calling the exchange “well-rounded and relatable.”

After news broke the Queen had died, Sharon headed to London. Terri asked her why that was important to her.

“I just wanted to see and ask questions about what the Queen meant to everybody, and why are you waiting hours and hours. What inside you is making you do this?” Sharon said. “I tell you, Terri, there were people from New Zealand, Australia, Switzerland, France, somebody from South America… The atmosphere was one of such togetherness. Everybody was there for one reason — because they admired and loved the Queen.”

Regarding the ongoing tension between Prince William and Prince Harry, Sharon said of them smoothing things over, “I hope so. To see them walking side by side it just brings back, oh my God, I look at Harry and think, ‘This is where you belong. The people really want you to come home, this is where you belong, being our prince.’”

And what kind of king does she think Charles will make?